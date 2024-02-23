Meet actor who debuted with Salman Khan, had no work even after hits, earned Rs 50 per role; now big star, charges...

Twitter
Meet the actor who debuted with Salman Khan, struggled to find work, has now become a big star.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

Many outsiders try their luck in films, however, very few can survive and make a mark in the dynamic and competitive industry. One such actor, who though failed to make a mark in Bollywood, found his place on the small screen and became a star in the television industry. 

The actor we are talking about making his debut with Salman Khan in a blockbuster, however, even after making small appearances in several Bollywood hits, he was unemployed for a year and that's when he turned to television and became a household name. He is none other than Dilip Joshi. 

Dilip Joshi, who is popularly known for his role as Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, made his Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan, playing the character of Ramu in the film Maine Pyar Kiya. He then simultaneously worked in television and films. He starred in films like Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Khiladi 420, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! among others. 

Recalling his struggles, Dilip Joshi revealed there was a time when despite working in several hits and blockbusters, there was a time when he had no work for 1 year and was forced to work as a backstage worker. He said, "I started as a backstage artist on the commercial stage. No one used to give me roles. I used to get Rs 50 per role. But the passion to keep doing theatre was there. I didn’t care if it was a backstage role. The big role would come in the future but I just wanted to stick to the theatre." 

In 2007, the actor was in need of money and his TV show, which he was working went off air, and the theatre play also ended. After this, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah happened which made him a star. Talking about how the show came to him, Dilip Joshi told Time of India, "In 2007, I was doing a play and that got over and I was in a show, and that too got over. For the first time in my life, I was getting no calls for work. I had no work. I had two kids and a family, expenses were rising and it was a difficult time. I was established, did good work, and kept wondering what else I do. I knew nothing apart from acting. I was in dire need of money." 

He added, "During this time, I got Comedy Circus but the jokes were below the belt. They were giving me good money. I wanted to do good work, which my family could watch. So, I rejected the show. Just a month or so after rejecting that, I got Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. That came as God’s blessing. Lifetime ka mamla set hogaya." 

Apart from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi has worked in several television shows like Do Aur Do Paanch, C.I.D, F.I.R, and more. However, he became a household name with his character Jethalal. TMKOC is also one of the longest-running television shows in India. Dilip Joshi now charges Rs 1.5 lakh per episode and has a net worth of Rs 42 crore. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the television industry. 

