Meet actor who left cricket to enter Bollywood, debut film was flop, worked with Amitabh, SRK, Salman, is married to..

Angad is best known for his performances in works such as 'Ungli', 'PINK', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and 'Dear Zindagi', among others. Angad Bedi has gained popularity and fame over the years but he could never establish himself as a lead actor.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 08:37 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
Many actors in the world of Bollywood and TV were earlier cricketers, but then they said goodbye to the world of sports and tried their luck in the world of films. While many actors succeeded in making a place for themselves in films, others, despite years of struggle, could not achieve the position in the industry that every actor dreams of.

Today, we will tell you about Angad Bedi, son of former Indian cricket captain, the late Bishan Singh Bedi. Angad Bedi, instead of following in his father's footsteps, decided to create his own identity and entered Bollywood. Still, to date, he has not been able to establish himself as a lead actor.

Many are unaware that Angad Bedi played cricket up to Under-19 level for Delhi after which he began a career as a model and then turned to acting. 

Angad Bedi made his debut with 'Kaya Taran' in 2004, an adaptation of a Malayalam short story by NS Madhavan, Vanmarangal Veezhumpol (When the Big Trees Fall). The film was set against the backdrop of the 2002 Gujarat riots and 1984 anti-Sikh riots and failed to perform at the box office. 

While 'Kaya Taran' was not able to leave a mark at the box office, Angad Bedi was noticeable and his acting skills in the film were highly praised. 

After 'Kaya Taran' and a brief stint on TV, Angad Bedi returned to Bollywood in 2011 with the film 'F.A.L.T.U', directed by Remo D'Souza. 

Angad is best known for his performances in works such as 'Ungli', 'PINK', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and 'Dear Zindagi', among others. Angad Bedi has gained popularity and fame over the years but he could never establish himself as a lead actor. 

As for his personal life, Angad Bedi married Neha Dhupia in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara in May 2018. The couple have a daughter born in November 2018 and a son born in October 2021.

