Meet 24-year-old social media influencer who bought Akshay Kumar's house in Mumbai; know her connection to Alia Bhatt

Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 1849 in Flipkart sale after Rs 56150 off ahead of Valentine's Day, there's a catch…

Qatar frees 8 Indian Navy veterans jailed on espionage charges

Meet right-hand man of Ratan Tata who once worked in farms, lives in Rs 98 crore home near Mukesh Ambani, his salary is

Meet man, an Indian, fired from Rs 100 crore job, forced Elon Musk to spend Rs 336000 crore, he is…

Meet 24-year-old social media influencer who bought Akshay Kumar's house in Mumbai; know her connection to Alia Bhatt

Meet right-hand man of Ratan Tata who once worked in farms, lives in Rs 98 crore home near Mukesh Ambani, his salary is

Happy Hug Day 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with your beloved partner

7 Yoga poses to enhance blood circulation

11 must-watch Bollywood films with love triangles 

Diabetes diet: 7 low-glycemic foods 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Meet 24-year-old social media influencer who bought Akshay Kumar's house in Mumbai; know her connection to Alia Bhatt

Kiran Rao says Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure deeply affected 'creative animal' Aamir Khan: 'He had been…'

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 3: Shahid-Kriti's film scores on Sunday, earns Rs 10.50 crore

Meet 24-year-old social media influencer who bought Akshay Kumar’s house in Mumbai; know her connection to Alia Bhatt

This social media influencer bought a luxurious house at the age of 24.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 08:18 AM IST

In today’s time, owning a house is considered a big thing, a milestone that most of us dream of achieving one day. Recently, Anushka Sen, a 21-year-old actress bought a luxurious house in Mumbai and now a popular social media influencer has bought her own house at 24. 

The influencer we are talking about is popularly known for her mimicry videos on Instagram. She bought the house which was earlier owned by Akshay Kumar. She is none other than Chandani Bhabhda. 

Chandani Bhabhda is a popular social media content creator who gained fame with her mimicry videos. She has a special connection to Alia Bhatt as the video which gained her fame was when she ordered a pizza in the voice of Alia Bhatt. Her impressions were so on-point that the person taking the order got quite nervous during the call. The video blew up on Instagram and was circulated on other social media platforms as well.

She is often seen mimicking Alia Bhatt in her videos and has carved out a unique space for herself in the digital realm along with other engaging content like daily vlogs. Talking about how she came up with the idea of mimicry, Chandani told India Today, “Mimicry naturally happens to me, so it is a subconscious process. Initially, mimicry was quite criticized because it was considered as a bad type of behavior as it was mostly making fun of people. I used to get bullied in school a lot for that. I went into depression because I had mimicked a teacher and it was made into a huge issue. But I think I had faith in myself, so that helped me a lot. Support from friends, not so much.”

She recently took to her Instagram to share some pictures flaunting her new house in Mumbai. She wore an elegant pink saree complemented by a vibrant red chunari, she radiated grace and beauty throughout the griha parvesh ceremony. Expressing heartfelt gratitude, she reflected on the achievement of purchasing her dream home through EMI before the age of 24. She wrote, “House (heart emoji) Buying a house under 25. Brb paying EMl's.” According to various reports, the house that Chandani bought was earlier owned by Akshay Kumar. The house is located in Andheri, Mumbai.

