'Maybe it really was spirit of Shakuntala Devi guiding her': Director Anu Menon on Vidya Balan

Director Anu Menon shares the BTS details on how Vidya Balan aced her role in Shakuntala Devi.

The biopic of Shakuntala Devi has been a big hit among fans ever since it released on OTT. The Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra starrer has been garnering praises or such beautiful characters that they essayed.

Director Anu Menon recently shared the BTS details on how Vidya Balan aced the role so effortlessly and all the preparation that has resulted in such a perfect execution of the character. Anu said, "If you make a film on a mathematical prodigy, it is but expected to show how she would solve math problems."

Further speaking about how Vidya took it on her to make the biopic as fun and interesting as possible, she added, "Vidya Balan made it a point to understand the working of each math problem drafted in the script. She devised a sing-song method to learn the 21 and 17 digit numbers and could tell you the answer to any question in the script within 15 minutes. Maybe it really was the spirit of Shakuntala Devi guiding her."

Shakuntala Devi also stars Jisshu Sen Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The film is already streaming on Amazon Prime Video and is produced by Sony Pictures Network Productions and Vikram Malhotra and released across 200 countries and territories.

Recently, Sanya also commented on playing Vidya's daughter in the film and said, "When the shot is on, she is Shakuntala Devi. Off-camera, I was nervous around her. I was like, do not make a fool of yourself in front of Vidya Balan. I used to not talk at all. The first meet was for a script reading. I was so awestruck. I was not audible. Vidya Balan was reading every dialogue with such finesse. Anu Menon and Vidya Balan told me to talk louder. She has such a fine sense of humour. You cannot be serious at all around her," BollywoodLife reported.