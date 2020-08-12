'Maybe it really was spirit of Shakuntala Devi guiding her': Director Anu Menon on Vidya Balan

Headlines

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

'Aap se zyada balls khel gaya': Ishan Kishan trolls Ajinkya Rahane, compares him with West Indies No.11 - Watch

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Thyroid: 10 remedies for Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

Food items Hrithik Roshan eats for a muscular body

10 superfoods that help fight diarrhea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

DNA | Tensions grip Uttarkashi after minor girl's abduction, town on alert ahead of 'hindu mahapanchayat'

Anurag Thakur meets ace classical singer Padmaja Phenany Joglekar in Mumbai

BTS V and his rumored girlfriend BLACKPINK Jennie to make Cannes 2023 debut

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Maybe it really was spirit of Shakuntala Devi guiding her': Director Anu Menon on Vidya Balan

Director Anu Menon shares the BTS details on how Vidya Balan aced her role in Shakuntala Devi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2020, 10:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The biopic of Shakuntala Devi has been a big hit among fans ever since it released on OTT. The Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra starrer has been garnering praises or such beautiful characters that they essayed.

Director Anu Menon recently shared the BTS details on how Vidya Balan aced the role so effortlessly and all the preparation that has resulted in such a perfect execution of the character. Anu said, "If you make a film on a mathematical prodigy, it is but expected to show how she would solve math problems."

Further speaking about how Vidya took it on her to make the biopic as fun and interesting as possible, she added, "Vidya Balan made it a point to understand the working of each math problem drafted in the script. She devised a sing-song method to learn the 21 and 17 digit numbers and could tell you the answer to any question in the script within 15 minutes. Maybe it really was the spirit of Shakuntala Devi guiding her."

Shakuntala Devi also stars Jisshu Sen Gupta, Sanya Malhotra,  and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The film is already streaming on Amazon Prime Video and is produced by Sony Pictures Network Productions and Vikram Malhotra and released across 200 countries and territories. 

Recently, Sanya also commented on playing Vidya's daughter in the film and said, "When the shot is on, she is Shakuntala Devi. Off-camera, I was nervous around her. I was like, do not make a fool of yourself in front of Vidya Balan. I used to not talk at all. The first meet was for a script reading. I was so awestruck. I was not audible. Vidya Balan was reading every dialogue with such finesse. Anu Menon and Vidya Balan told me to talk louder. She has such a fine sense of humour. You cannot be serious at all around her," BollywoodLife reported. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

DNA Special: Political blame game erupts as floods wreak havoc in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh: Azam Khan gets 2-year jail term in 2019 hate speech case; know details

Indian gamers can now enjoy Google Play Games on PC, beta available in Hindi too

BCCI announces India’s squad for 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou, full details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE