'The Family Man' actor Priyamani aka Suchi recalls Shah Rukh Khan gave her Rs 300 during 'Chennai Express' shoot

'The Family Man' actor Priyamani has been making headlines of late. Apart from her fabulous performance in the second season of the hit Amazon Prime Video series starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles, Priyamani's relation with actor Vidya Balan has been the talk of the town. In addition, fans have also been talking about Priyamani previous performances in Hindi films including her appearance in the item song 'One Two Three Four' in Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chennai Express'.

Now, in an interview with a leading portal, Priyanmani opened up about working with Shah Rukh Khan and revealed that he gave her Rs 300 during the song's shoot.

Speaking to Zoom, Priyamani said, "We shot this (song) in Wai for over five nights and it was great (experience). He (SRK) is called the Badshah of Bollywood for a reason. He is one of the biggest superstars we have in our country. And he never lets that success get into his head. As in terms of when we shoot, he is such a sweet guy and as normal as anybody can be. He makes everybody was comfortable around him. I think his persona, his charisma itself makes you love him more because of the human being that he is."

"And he made me extremely comfortable right from day one - from the time I met him - I reached a day before we started the shoot. Right from that time till the time we finished the shoot, he has been an absolute sweetheart. He has taken care of all of us so well. So much so, that in between, we played Kaun Banega Crorepati on his iPad. He gave me 300 rupees which I still have with me in my wallet. He just makes you feel comfortable. He is such a sweet guy and as I said, he is one of the biggest superstars we have in our country," she added.

In 'The Family Man' season 2, Priyamani, who essays the role of undercover spy Manoj Bajpayee's wife Suchi, is keeping a secret from him, which in fact, was the biggest cliffhanger of the season as it ended without revealing whether or not Srikant Tiwari (Manoj) gets to know the truth.