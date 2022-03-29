Malaika Arora steals the limelight at US event in gorgeous white dress- Check out

Malaika Arora is ruling the world with her beauty, confidence, and grace. She recently appeared at an event in the US where she sizzled in a white gorgeous dress. She shared a few pictures from the event for her fans on social media,

Malaika Arora on Tuesday took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Thank you Chicago , San Jose ,New Jersey , Atlanta , to the entire wonderful south Asian diaspora for all the love n blessings you showered on me … so overwhelming . Thank you @showfestofficial for making this possible to making many more beautiful memories … see u soon.”

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared a picture of Malika Arora with the caption, “Be fearless, be bold and love yourself Malaika Arora at an Indian American event.” One of the social media users wrote, “Wow so looking and very nice so beautiful.”

Take a look:

On Sunday, the actress dropped sizzling hot pictures of herself on her Instagram story. She can be seen flaunting her perfect curves in her photos. Malaika can be seen wearing a beautiful off-shoulder dress in the photos. Also Read: Malaika Arora flaunts her perfect curves in off-shoulder dress, shares jaw-dropping photos

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika was asked about her reaction to maintaining the tag of 'sexy' for all the years. The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl replied that she is not letting that tag go anytime soon and she has hung onto this tag, in a similar manner as somebody hangs onto the title or the crown bestowed upon them.

Malaika was quoted telling the entertainment portal, "I’ve always said it, I've said it back then, I say it now. It sounds repetitive, but I've always said that I'd rather be known as a sexy and spicy and all of that, than being known as pheeki and thandi." She added that she has always been known like that.

The actress, who has also produced films like 'Dabangg' and its sequel with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, further added that the 'sexy' tag is not a conscious thing for her since she has been a feisty person by nature. "Because I've been termed as, you know, ‘oh she's sexy’ that I've to live up to that standard. I do not believe in that. I just feel it's part and parcel of the person that I am", Malaika also told the portal.