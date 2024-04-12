Maidaan box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn film begins low despite positive reviews, earns only Rs 7.10 crore

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan takes a decent start at the box office but fails to beat Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

After impressing everyone with his performance in Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn is back to entertain the audience with his biographical sports drama Maidaan. The film opened to a positive response from the audience, however, it registered a slow start at the box office failing to beat Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The shows of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan started in theatres on April 10's evening and according to the rough estimates of Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 2.6 crore on Wednesday and on Thursday, the film collected Rs 4.50 crore taking the total to Rs 7.10 crore. However, the film failed to beat Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's first-day haul (15.50 crore).

Since the release of the film's trailer, it has been compared to Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India. Ajay Devgn's film has beaten Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India's first-day haul. While Shah Rukh's film collected Rs 3.1 crore on day one, Ajay's film is leading by a large margin, however, it has collected a low earning compared to other biographical sports dramas like Dangal, Marry Kom and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Though it registered a slow start at the box office, Maidaan is expected to see a rise in the collection keeping in mind the positive reviews from the audience.

Helmed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is based on the life journey of a forgotten hero, coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who achieved the impossible, and took the national football team to the international level. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Priyamani and Gajaraj Rao and has impressed the audience. The film is now available to watch in theatres.

Talking about working in Maidaan, Ajay Devgn told Variety, "Maidaan’ is one of the best films I have done. From the way the emotions and drama have been captured to its exceptional storytelling, great characters, and the way it has been shot. For me it’s perfect."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.