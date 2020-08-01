Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray doesn't know the law: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer

"Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray doesn't know the law," said the lawyer for the Sushant Singh Rajput`s family while responding to the leader`s appeal for those who have any evidence in regard to the case to come forward.

Vikas Singh, the lawyer for Rajput`s family, said that in a criminal case, it is up to the prosecution to get to the truth and not the complainant. "This is a very strange statement to make. I am sure Uddhav Thackeray doesn`t know the law. In a criminal case, it`s for the prosecution to get the truth, not the complainant. Unfortunately, the Mumbai Police was not getting anywhere near the truth. In fact, they were not examining anyone in the ecosystem of Sushant Singh Rajput," Singh told ANI.

He said that the job of getting to the bottom of things will be done by Bihar Police now.

"Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking to transfer the case from Bihar to Mumbai. Earlier, she had been complaining that Mumbai Police was not doing a proper job and wanted a CBI enquiry. Now that a case has been registered in Patna, she wants the case to be transferred to Mumbai Police, with whom she had claimed to have been dissatisfied," Singh said.

Recently, Rhea had issued a video message saying that she had full faith in the judiciary and she will get justice.Responding to the video message, Singh said, "Rhea coming in the video is not much of what she is saying but how she is looking. I don`t think she would have worn that kind of a salwar suit ever in her life. This was to show herself as a simple woman."

An FIR was registered against Rhea in Bihar`s Patna under various sections including abetment of suicide in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

In a sepertate development, Bihar Police personnel probing the case reached the residence of director Rumi Jaffery in Mumbai today as part of the investigation. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to investigate the matter.Meanwhile, Maharashtra government and the family of Sushant Singh Rajput have filed caveats on Rhea`s plea in the Supreme Court.