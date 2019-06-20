Search icon
Madhuri Dixit reveals she began training in Kathak at the age of 3 and did her first stage show when she was 8-years-old

Madhuri Dixit did her first stage show at the age of 8. The actress makes reveals some never-before-known facts about herself on Dance Deewaane 2

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 12:23 AM IST

Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit has won million of hearts with her spectacular acting and dance moves. Having started her training in Kathak when she was only three years old, Madhuri performed on stage for the first time at the age of eight years. Madhuri Dixit thanks her mother for introducing her to dance at an early age and for encouraging her to fulfil her passion. 

Recently, on the sets of dance reality show, Dance Deewane season 2, Madhuri Dixit met a contestant named Manasvi, a 10 year old who just completed her Arangetram which is a nine year dance course. Manasvi has been dancing since the age of one.

Madhuri Dixit who found a deep, immediate connect with little Manasvi said that she reminded her of her childhood days and how dance classes helped shaped her career. 

According to the sources, “Madhuri Dixit was in awe of Manasvi’s performance. She not only gave her trademark go ahead with a ‘siti’ but also went on stage and danced with her. Shashank called her a miracle child and also said that she could be the next Madhuri Dixit.”

If Manasvi could start dancing at the age of one, she has surely broken mindsets and proven that one is never too young to learn and never too old to practice. 

