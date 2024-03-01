Madgaon Express: Munna Bhaiya, Harshad Mehta, Dara unite for wild journey in Kunal Kemmu’s ‘multiverse of madness’

Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwari, and Pratik Gandhi unite for Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express.

Pratik Gandhi wooed the audience with his performance in Scam 1992, Avinash Tiwary's performance in Bambai Meri Jaan received critical acclaim and Divyenndu won hearts with his portrayal as Munna Bhaiyaa in Mirzapur. Now, the three stars are all set to entertain the audience together as they unite for Kunal Khemu's 'multiverse of madness', Madgaon Express.

On Friday, The makers of Madgaon Express, Excel Entertainment, dropped an intriguing video of the movie announcing the date for the trailer release. In the video, the makers gave a glimpse of how the movie shows Mirzapur's Munna Bhaiya, Divyenndu, Bambai Meri Jaan's Dara, Avinash Tiwary and Scam 1992's Harshad Mehta, Pratik Gandhi together in an all-new avatar.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Excel Entertainment wrote, "Buckle up for #MadgaonExpress, a wild journey through the multiverse of madness. #MadgaonExpressTrailer out on 5th March. Stay tuned." The trailer of the movie is set to release on March 5. The video also revealed the names of the characters. While Divyendu will respire the role of Dodo, Prateek will be seen as Pinku. Lastly, Avinash's character name is Ayush.

Netizens shared their excitement after watching the video. One of the comments read, "so excited for this." Another wrote, "Goat casting, Goat director." Another user commented, "Ab to 1000 CR cross karegi." Another wrote, "What a crossover."

The movie marks Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut and is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Apart from Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu, the film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam. The story of film revolves around the story of three friends who set out on a 'wild journey', unaware that their trip will take unexpected turns, leading them down a path filled with unpredictable adventures and unforgettable moments. The hilarious film is set to hit the theatres on March 22.