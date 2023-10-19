Made for Rs 124 crore, this film earned Rs 3145 crore, Shah Rukh Khan rejected this film, it’s not Lagaan

Headlines

Directed by Danny Boyle, Slumdog Millioniare was made on a budget of Rs 124 crore and the title of the film became a talking point at that time.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020 after illness but the talented actress is still remembered by his millions of fans in India and outside India too. It would not be wrong to say Irrfan Khan was one of those Bollywood stars who tasted success not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. Irrfan Khan had worked in many superhit Hollywood films like Inferno, Life of Pi and Jurassic World and delivered many good Bollywood films too. One such film of zIrrfan Khan which ruled at the box-office was Slumdog Millionaire.

Directed by Danny Boyle, Slumdog Millioniare was made on a budget of Rs 124 crore and the title of the film became a talking point at that time. However, despite many controversies, the film proved to be a blockbuster and left everyone stunned by earning Rs 3145 crore at the box office. There were many national and international stars in the film, including Irrfan Khan, Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, Anil Kapoor and Madhur Mittal.

Slumdog Millionaire released on January 23, 2009 and grabbed everyone’s attention within no time. It is to be noted that Danny Boyle had first offered the role of Anil Kapoor (Prem Kumar) to Shah Rukh Khan and initially Shah Rukh Khan was also ready to do this film. Shah Rukh had also started working on the script with the director but later he refused to do the film because, he found the role of Prem quite mean and deceitful.

Danny Boyle wanted to cast Shah Rukh Khan for Anil Kapoor’s role because the superstra had hosted the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

 

