Lucky Ali opens up on his comeback after 9 years, being selective about songs: 'I like to be...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet singer who began career in nightclub, has no training, still sings in 17 Indian, 8 foreign languages, is now...

What is Katchatheevu island row between India and Sri Lanka? Why it has resurfaced before Lok Sabha Elections 2024?

Indian government issues advisory on CCTV security, asks ministries to avoid brands…

Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check voting date, key candidates and other important details

Shakira calls Margot Robbie’s Barbie ‘emasculating’, said her sons hated it: 'We can do it without losing femininity'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet singer who began career in nightclub, has no training, still sings in 17 Indian, 8 foreign languages, is now...

What is Katchatheevu island row between India and Sri Lanka? Why it has resurfaced before Lok Sabha Elections 2024?

Indian government issues advisory on CCTV security, asks ministries to avoid brands…

Summer Tips: How to prevent acne

This place on Earth is called 'door to hell,' know why

8 easy exercises for healthy transformation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet singer who began career in nightclub, has no training, still sings in 17 Indian, 8 foreign languages, is now...

Deepika Padukone’s biggest flop collected only Rs 8 crore, director has no hits since then, suffered loss of…

Meet SRK's son Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend who has worked with Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, she is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Lucky Ali opens up on his comeback after 9 years, being selective about songs: 'I like to be...'

Lucky Ali has opened up about being selective about his choice of songs and returning to Hindi films after nine years

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 01:03 PM IST

article-main
Lucky Ali
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Singer Lucky Ali, who is coming back to croon for a Bollywood movie after nine years with Do Aur Do Pyaar, said he likes to be selective about the songs he sings for films.

Ali is making his comeback with 'Tu Hai Kahaan' from Do Aur Do Pyaar starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi. Ali shared: "I like to be selective about the songs I sing for films. When I heard the scratch of 'Tu Hai Kahaan', I loved it and felt it would suit my voice. I enjoyed working with the young composers. I hope my fans enjoy it."

The track is a collaborative masterpiece composed and written by the rock band The Local Train. 'Tu Hai Kahaan', captures the essence of love in its purest form, evoking emotions of longing and affection.

The Local Train shared: “We're excited that our first stint with composing for an Original Sound Track has none other than Lucky Ali lending his voice and style to it. We've tried to capture a certain bittersweet nostalgia in the track. Like how you feel when you revisit an earlier time in your life that you still cherish deeply.”

The band's current lineup consists of lead guitarist Paras Thakur, bassist Ramit Mehra, and drummer and percussionist Sahil Sarin. Directed by the talented Shirsha Guha Thakurta and presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, Do Aur Do Pyaar is set to release on April 19.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bhilwara constituency Rajasthan Lok Sabha election 2024: Know important dates, candidates, previous result and more

Kannauj Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

Meet Kamal Haasan’s heroine, who quit films at peak of career, was beaten, tortured by husband for 30 years, is now...

Delhi Excise Policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15

Meet lesser-known niece of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, her family runs Rs 37000 crore company, she is married to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement