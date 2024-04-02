Lucky Ali opens up on his comeback after 9 years, being selective about songs: 'I like to be...'

Lucky Ali has opened up about being selective about his choice of songs and returning to Hindi films after nine years

Singer Lucky Ali, who is coming back to croon for a Bollywood movie after nine years with Do Aur Do Pyaar, said he likes to be selective about the songs he sings for films.

Ali is making his comeback with 'Tu Hai Kahaan' from Do Aur Do Pyaar starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi. Ali shared: "I like to be selective about the songs I sing for films. When I heard the scratch of 'Tu Hai Kahaan', I loved it and felt it would suit my voice. I enjoyed working with the young composers. I hope my fans enjoy it."

The track is a collaborative masterpiece composed and written by the rock band The Local Train. 'Tu Hai Kahaan', captures the essence of love in its purest form, evoking emotions of longing and affection.

The Local Train shared: “We're excited that our first stint with composing for an Original Sound Track has none other than Lucky Ali lending his voice and style to it. We've tried to capture a certain bittersweet nostalgia in the track. Like how you feel when you revisit an earlier time in your life that you still cherish deeply.”

The band's current lineup consists of lead guitarist Paras Thakur, bassist Ramit Mehra, and drummer and percussionist Sahil Sarin. Directed by the talented Shirsha Guha Thakurta and presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, Do Aur Do Pyaar is set to release on April 19.

