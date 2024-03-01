Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Makers drop bold motion poster of upcoming film, netizens ask 'where is Nimrit?'

The makers of LSD 2 dropped a motion poster of the film, and a major section of netizens asked a question to them.

The makers of LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka are geared up for the release of the sequel LSD 2: Following the tremendous success of Love Sex Aur Dhokha, the makers are now gearing up for the next chapter, titled, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Giving a first glimpse of its immensely intriguing story based on relationships in the modern era of the digitalized world, the team had dropped a motion poster that indeed set the right tone for the film. Now, to boost the ever-rising fervor, the makers are back with a new killer concept poster on the Leap Day of 2024.

Team Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 again arrived with a new killer concept poster on February 29. Bold, exposing, and fascinating, the poster is well-adorned with social media icons all over that offers a more comprehensive glimpse of the film's theme that talks about the presence of social media in our lives. The new poster indeed keeps us on the edge while leaving us assuming about the cool and vibrant campaign the makers are all set to kickstart ahead. Moreover, this new poster has indeed piqued our excitement to see what the makers have ahead in the stores for us.

Check out the motion poster of LSD 2

Soon after the makers dropped the motion poster, a major section of the netizens asked them where is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. For the unversed, Nimrit has bagged the film when Ekta Kapoor made an appearance in Bigg Boss 16. Producer Ekta selected Nimrit for the film, and her absence from the movie's asset has left netizens intrigued.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.