Longest running Bollywood film in a decade has spent 25 weeks in theatres; it's not Animal, Jawan, Fighter, Gadar 2

Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed, Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr-starrer 12th Fail has completed Silver Jubilee in cinemas, a record untouched for a decade.

Back in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s, a film completing a jubilee was more often. Today, a film is measured by Rs 100, 500, 1000-crore club. In those days, a film running for 25 weeks in cinemas was called a silver jubilee hit. Similarly, a movie that crossed 50 weeks in cinemas was called a golden jubilee hit, and a movie completing 75 weeks was called a diamond jubilee hit.

However, since 2000, the trend of jubilee has seen a steep decline. Recently, a film has brought back the term of jubilee to the forefront. A movie released in 2023 has completed its 25th week in cinemas. This film wasn't a blockbuster like Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2, or Pathaan, but the movie achieved a benchmark that even the biggest hits failed to do so.

The movie that completed 25 weeks in cinemas is...

Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr-starrer 12th Fail, has achieved another milestone by becoming a Silver Jubilee hit. Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed is based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, and it was released in cinemas on October 27, 2023. Made on a budget of Rs 20 crore, the film grossed 70 crores worldwide, and it's still running in cinemas.

The team shared this achievement on their social media, with a new poster, and captioned, "First film in 23 years to achieve this milestone. Thank you audiences for making our dream come true. YOU truly are responsible for making this happen."

Is 12th Fail the first film to complete silver jubilee?

The makers claimed that 12th Fail is the first film in 23 years (after 2001's Gadar) that attained the status of silver jubilee. However, Dhoom 2 (2006), and The Dirty Picture (2011), were also silver jubilee hits. On the work front, Vikrant Massey will next be seen in The Sabarmati Report. The movie is slated for May 3, 2024 release.