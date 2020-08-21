'Lights, camera, mask on, action!': Akshay Kumar commences shooting for 'Bell Bottom' in UK

Days after Akshay Kumar left for UK schedule of 'Bell Bottom', he has begun shooting for the film. The actor shared a quirky video before going back on sets and filming. He was seen with the clapperboard and the mask.

Akshay was heard saying, 'Lights, camera, mask on, action!,' raising enough awareness that the mask has become an important part of daily life. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action. Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck."

Here's his post:

Not only Akshay, even his co-star Lara Dutta shared an image from her vanity van, where she and her whole crew could be seen wearing a mask. Lara was getting her hair done while posing. "And it begins!! I’m claiming one for the girls! As a 42 year old female actor, in this Covid period, it feels AMAZING to be the first to be back on set of a Bollywood film! Thank you @poojafilms for creating a safe environment for us. #BellBottom @akshaykumar @ranjit_tiwari," she wrote alongside the post.

Here it is:

Huma Qureshi, producers Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh had also joined the crew in UK. The movie was the first to go on floors for international schedule after COVID-19 lockdown. Post Akshay, Aamir Khan had followed suit and started shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Turkey.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie is slated for release on April 2, 2021. The first poster of the movie was released by Akshay Kumar in November, last year.