‘Life hasn’t been the same since’: Ajay Devgn remembers late Father Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram to share a throwback photo of him and his late father Veeru Devgn on his birth anniversary.

In the photo, the two can be seen facing the camera and posing for a picture. It is a monochromic photo that sets back a lot of memories of the two.

Jr. Devgn captioned the post “I miss you every day. More so today. Happy birthday Papa. Life hasn’t been the same since.”

Fans extended their love and gratitude in the comment section.

For the unversed, Veeru Devgan was a known Indian film director back in the ’80s and ’90s. He was a part of some classics like, ‘Roti Kapda Aur Makan’, ‘Kranti’, ‘Mr. Natwarlal’,’Phool Aur Kante’ and a lot more.

Not just a director, but he also was an actor and fight sequence choreographer. He choreographed fight and action scenes for over 80 films. Sr. Devgan also acted in ‘Kranti’.

He died on 27th May 2019 in Mumbai. Veeru had not been well for a while his old age made his condition go bad to worse. He was admitted to Surya Hospital when he complained of breathing problems. His condition worsened and led to a cardiac arrest.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be seen in ‘Maidaan’, inspired by football coach Syed Abdul Rahim’s story. He is also going to make a cameo appearance in Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Anupam Kher starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’. He has a few more movies like, ‘Bhuj: The pride of India’, ‘RRR’, MayDay, ‘Thank God’ lined up.