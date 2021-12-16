LEAKED! Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli celebrate wedding anniversary with family and friends - see photo

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Saturday, December 11. Now, an unseen photo from the couple's anniversary celebrations have gone viral on social media.

Virat can be seen tightly holding Anushka by the waist for the group picture. Anushka’s parents and brother Karnesh Ssharma and Virat’s brother Vikas Kohli with his wife Chetna Kohli can also be seen in the picture. However, the couple's adorable pet dog Dude stole the limelight in the photograph.

On their wedding anniversary, Anushka dropped a series of goofy pictures with Virat on her Instagram account and wrote, "There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you.. May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always.”

Virat also shared photos with his wife and daughter Vamika on his Instagram account with a beautiful and sweet caption. The cricketer wrote, “4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who Iam everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin.”

With roots in Bollywood and Cricket, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make one of the most powerful couples in India.