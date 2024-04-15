This top actress lost eye, her ears bled after being slapped by co-star, was cheated by husband and sister, died alone..

Veteran actress Lalita Pawar, who once ruled the silver screen, was known for her iconic portrayal of the evil mother-in-law in 1950s and 60s cinema. She was a household name back then, and people still remember her

However, despite playing a negative role on-screen persona, she was a very different and positive person in real life. She was quite different in real life. Despite her fame, Lalita faced struggles in personal struggles, her final days were also challenging.

Lalita Pawar started working as a child artist at just 9 years old, however, her career faced a major setback after an unfortunate incident that happened on the set of the movie Jung-e-Azadi. During the shooting of a scene, her co-actor Bhagwan Dada slapped her so hard that her ear started bleeding. This incident reportedly left her with partial facial paralysis and permanent damage to her left eye, causing it to remain half-shut.

According to the media reports, Lalita Pawar received incorrect treatment after the incident, resulting in paralysis on the right side of her body. She underwent treatment for nearly three years to recover. Surprisingly, the accident led to more film roles, not in lead roles, particularly for portraying negative characters.

Lalita Pawar was married to producer Ganpatrao Pawar, but their marriage ended due to his extramarital affair with her younger sister. They divorced, and Lalita later married filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta. They have a son named Jai Pawar, who is also a film producer.

After her second marriage, Lalita Pawar was diagnosed with mouth cancer and moved to Pune for treatment. She believed her negative role portrayals contributed to her suffering. Lalita passed away in 1998, alone during her last moments. Her son discovered her passing when his call went unanswered, prompting the family to rush to her home.

Lalita Pawar acted in popular films, including Anadi, Shree 420, and Gora Kumbhar.