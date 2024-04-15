Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA Explainer: How Iranian projectiles failed to breach iron-clad Israeli air defence

Meet IIT-JEE topper Raghu Mahajan, who joined IIT-Delhi with AIR 1 but left after few months due to...

Isha Ambani’s Rs 820000 crore company forays into new segment, to now sell…

This top actress lost eye, her ears bled after being slapped by co-star, was cheated by husband and sister, died alone..

Meet man who quit job after father's business collapsed, started Rs 1.46 lakh crore company, his net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT-JEE topper Raghu Mahajan, who joined IIT-Delhi with AIR 1 but left after few months due to...

This top actress lost eye, her ears bled after being slapped by co-star, was cheated by husband and sister, died alone..

Meet man who quit job after father's business collapsed, started Rs 1.46 lakh crore company, his net worth is...

9 times Ranbir Kapoor inspired us with strong messages

7 deadly weapons which Israel can use against Iran

8 superfoods rich in Vitamin K for a better metabolism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

'Shakal dekhi hai': Anjum Batra talks about his journey from Dev D to Amar Singh Chamkila, recalls initial struggle

'Karma catches up': Randeep Hooda reacts to Sarabjit's killer being gunned down in Pakistan, calls it 'justice served'

Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar gives it back to trolls throwing plastic surgery jibes at them: 'What plastic'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This top actress lost eye, her ears bled after being slapped by co-star, was cheated by husband and sister, died alone..

Lalita Pawar was diagnosed with mouth cancer and moved to Pune for treatment. She believed her negative role portrayals contributed to her suffering.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 09:42 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Lalita Pawar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran actress Lalita Pawar, who once ruled the silver screen, was known for her iconic portrayal of the evil mother-in-law in 1950s and 60s cinema. She was a household name back then, and people still remember her

However, despite playing a negative role on-screen persona, she was a very different and positive person in real life. She was quite different in real life. Despite her fame, Lalita faced struggles in personal struggles, her final days were also challenging.

Lalita Pawar started working as a child artist at just 9 years old, however, her career faced a major setback after an unfortunate incident that happened on the set of the movie Jung-e-Azadi. During the shooting of a scene, her co-actor Bhagwan Dada slapped her so hard that her ear started bleeding. This incident reportedly left her with partial facial paralysis and permanent damage to her left eye, causing it to remain half-shut.

According to the media reports, Lalita Pawar received incorrect treatment after the incident, resulting in paralysis on the right side of her body. She underwent treatment for nearly three years to recover. Surprisingly, the accident led to more film roles, not in lead roles, particularly for portraying negative characters.

Lalita Pawar was married to producer Ganpatrao Pawar, but their marriage ended due to his extramarital affair with her younger sister. They divorced, and Lalita later married filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta. They have a son named Jai Pawar, who is also a film producer.

After her second marriage, Lalita Pawar was diagnosed with mouth cancer and moved to Pune for treatment. She believed her negative role portrayals contributed to her suffering. Lalita passed away in 1998, alone during her last moments. Her son discovered her passing when his call went unanswered, prompting the family to rush to her home.

Lalita Pawar acted in popular films, including Anadi, Shree 420, and Gora Kumbhar.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sonitpur Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, candidates, past results and more

Meet actress who superstar Rajesh Khanna wanted to marry, rumours of her affair with cricketer created rift, she is..

Jhunjhunu Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Operation Meghdoot: How India gained control over strategic Siachen Glacier 40 years ago

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and mantras for Maa Kalratri

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement