Twitter
Headlines

'Goddess' Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor share 'thumkas' on Zingaat at Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans say 'this is crazy'

Good news for NCR! Namo Bharat train to now run till Modinagar, check details here

World's most expensive car unveiled after more than 8,000 hours of woodwork, it's price is…

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 1: Kiran Rao’s film takes dull start, fails to collect even Rs 1 crore

This outsider worked as background dancer in Salman Khan's film, became top action hero, now charges Rs 4 crore per film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Goddess' Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor share 'thumkas' on Zingaat at Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans say 'this is crazy'

Good news for NCR! Namo Bharat train to now run till...

'Tu, Main, aur Corruption': PM Modi coins new acronym for TMC, slams West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

8 fruits that boost stamina

Batters with more than 1000 runs in T20 World Cup

8 Indian spices that help prevent diabetes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Watch! PM Modi’s Humble Gesture Towards Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Wins Hearts

Israel-Hamas War: UN Aid Chief's Big Statement As Death Toll In Gaza Crosses Over 30,000

Paul Pogba, 2018 Football World Cup Winner, Has Been Banned For Four Years For A Doping Offence

'Goddess' Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor share 'thumkas' on Zingaat at Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans say 'this is crazy'

Where is Alok Nath these days? Why is he not seen in films or TV? Actress reveals all

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 1: Kiran Rao’s film takes dull start, fails to collect even Rs 1 crore

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 1: Kiran Rao’s film takes dull start, fails to collect even Rs 1 crore

Kiran Rao's directorial comeback, Laapataa Ladies, fail to collect even Rs 1 crore on opening day.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 01:41 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 1
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kiran Rao made her directorial comeback after 13 years with Laapataa Ladies. The film hit the theatres on March 1 and opened to a positive response from the audience. However, it took a dull start at the box office. 

According to the early estimates of Sacnilk, Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies failed to collect even Rs 1 crore on the first day. The film had quite a low start at the box office earning only Rs 65 lakhs. The film had an overall 8.12% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, March 1, 2024.
 
Kiran Rao’s film revolves around the story of a married man who loses his wife on a busy train because he mistakes another bride for hers. Neither of them realizes the mix-up until they get to his village. 

Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava along with Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Geeta Agrawal Sharma in key roles. Netizens applauded the film’s ‘fresh storyline’ and Ravi Kishan’s acting chops. 

Kiran Rao revealed that Aamir Khan also auditioned for the movie, however, she rejected him. Talking about why he rejected Aamir Khan for Ravi Kishan’s role In the film, Kiran Rao said, “He did one test which was amazing. I keep feeling that someday we should put it out to show the world what he had done. He did a really good test. It really tempted all of us to go with it on some level. But the presence of a star in this kind of environment makes you very aware that you are watching a star. At that point, it shifts from being a very believable story you are immersed into something else.” 

She added why she chose Ravi Kishan over Aamir Khan and said, “Ravi ji brings an incredible earthy ras (flavour) to the character that is instinctive and authentic, something that nobody else can bring.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ankita Lokhande opens up about her casting couch experience at 19: ‘A south producer asked me to…’

Hyundai Creta N Line launching in India soon, bookings begin at just Rs…

Meet woman who earned immense fame on TV, worked with many stars, created uproar when entered OTT because..

World's most expensive car unveiled after more than 8,000 hours of woodwork, it's price is…

TADA court acquits Abdul Karim Tunda in 1993 serial blasts case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE