Laapataa Ladies box office collection day 1: Kiran Rao’s film takes dull start, fails to collect even Rs 1 crore

Kiran Rao's directorial comeback, Laapataa Ladies, fail to collect even Rs 1 crore on opening day.

Kiran Rao made her directorial comeback after 13 years with Laapataa Ladies. The film hit the theatres on March 1 and opened to a positive response from the audience. However, it took a dull start at the box office.

According to the early estimates of Sacnilk, Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies failed to collect even Rs 1 crore on the first day. The film had quite a low start at the box office earning only Rs 65 lakhs. The film had an overall 8.12% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, March 1, 2024.



Kiran Rao’s film revolves around the story of a married man who loses his wife on a busy train because he mistakes another bride for hers. Neither of them realizes the mix-up until they get to his village.

Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava along with Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Geeta Agrawal Sharma in key roles. Netizens applauded the film’s ‘fresh storyline’ and Ravi Kishan’s acting chops.

Kiran Rao revealed that Aamir Khan also auditioned for the movie, however, she rejected him. Talking about why he rejected Aamir Khan for Ravi Kishan’s role In the film, Kiran Rao said, “He did one test which was amazing. I keep feeling that someday we should put it out to show the world what he had done. He did a really good test. It really tempted all of us to go with it on some level. But the presence of a star in this kind of environment makes you very aware that you are watching a star. At that point, it shifts from being a very believable story you are immersed into something else.”

She added why she chose Ravi Kishan over Aamir Khan and said, “Ravi ji brings an incredible earthy ras (flavour) to the character that is instinctive and authentic, something that nobody else can bring.”