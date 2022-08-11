Search icon
Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan recalls being ‘almost homeless’, says ‘my father was not a good businessman'

Aamir Khan, however, insists that he did not grow up in a wealthy household because his father lost a lot of money.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

File Photo

Aamir Khan comes from a family that has had a long history in Bollywood. His uncle Nasir Hussain produced popular movies like Dil Deke Dekho, Yaadon Ki Baraat, and Aamir's debut movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, while his father Tahir Hussain worked as a producer. Aamir, however, insists that he did not grow up in a wealthy household because his father lost a lot of money and as a result, his family was not born with riches.

In an interview with YouTuber Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane, Aamir said, “A lot of people say you are from the film industry because my father was a producer. Everyone assumes that when you are a film producer's son, you are rich. My father was not a good businessman. He always lost money. He made successful films but did not make money. We were always in debt for some reason.”

He added, “He had taken a lot of loans and at that time the rate of interest was 36 percent and there was a point of time that we were almost going to be homeless. Financially we were not well off but otherwise, we had a happy childhood. We've been through rough times, my father has struggled a lot. We haven't been financially secure but we had a good childhood,” Aamir added.

Laal Singh Chaddha, the authorised Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, is the actor's recent release. On August 11, the Advait Chandan movie, which also features Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya, released in theatres. This is Aamir's first film has been released in over four years.

