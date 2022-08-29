Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta share photos from their dreamy wedding, Anshula Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty react

Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta/Instagram

On August 28, renowned fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta wed in a small ceremony in Mumbai.

Today, the pair finally posted some hearty highlights from the wedding on Instagram. Should we also mention how adorable the photos are? For their wedding, Kunal and Arpita made a statement by dressing in ethereal ivory attire.

The couple captioned the post as, “This weekend was all heart, I married the best boy and celebrated with my most amazing people. To new beginnings!.”

Both Kunal and Arpita are the owners of their own eponymous brands with neo-traditional design aesthetics. In fact, a number of A-list Bollywood stars turn to them both as their go-to designers. Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, and Rhea Kapoor were among the famous people that attended the wedding.

Reacting to the post, Anshula Kapoor wrote “Justtt (heart emojis).” Malaika Arora wrote, “Love love n only love.”

Kunal looked sharp in an ivory sherwani for the wedding. In contrast, Arpita adopted a minimalist and contemporary bride look with her ivory and gold lehenga. She wore two dupattas and enhanced her bridal radiance with a majestic collection of jewellery.

For the unversed, Maliaka Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently appeared at Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding. The actress was looking glamorous in a golden gown, while Arjun Kapoor opted for a traditional kurta.

In one of the viral videos, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora can be seen walking together. The video, which is doing rounds on social media, has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while. Malaika made her relationship with Arjun public in 2019 by posting a photo of the two of them together alongside a birthday greeting for him on Instagram.