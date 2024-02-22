Kunal Kemmu reacts to controversial depiction of alpha male in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Mera mann...'

Kunal Kemmu revealed his reaction while watching Animal, and said, "Main bhi jab Animal dekh raha tha, mujhe laga ki main phodh du kisi ko."

It's been over 2 months, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster directorial Animal is still been discussed and debated. Actor Kunal Kemmu (also known as Kunal Khemu) has now expressed his views on Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. Released in December 2023, Animal had a blockbuster run at the box office, but the movie has been criticised for its portrayal of alpha-male.

Kunal Kemmu has now shared his view on the depiction of the alpha male shown in the film. In the Raj Shamnani podcast, when the host said that some boys and girls like alpha males like Ranbir's character, he said, "Isko sahi-galat bol ke fayda nahi hai, kyuki aap ek human tendency aur trait ki baat kar rahe ho. Aap samajdar ho, aap kar lo try. Aapko aisa banda chaiye? Jab teen din aapko thappad padenge, chaute din aap bologe ki main police ko phone kar dungi."

Kunal shared his reaction while watching Animal. Kunal said that even got pumped up while watching Animal, but he consumed it as entertainment, "Yeh heroism acha hai. Main bhi jab Animal dekh raha tha, mujhe laga ki main phodh du kisi ko interval se pehle. Woh hota hai picturon mein, woh aapko feel karvata hai. But that doesn't mean you need to behave as such a selective alpha male. If you do so, then try it, you will either be jailed or get beaten up by a bigger alpha."

Kunal further asserted that the audience doesn't need to imitate fictional character traits in reality, "Picturon ke dekh ke emulate karne ke zaroori nahi hai. Aap paisa de rahe hai to feel a certain high. When you watch an action film, you want to feel it, you want to whistle, but do not have to become that person. Main entertainment ke liye ja raha hu. Itna hi kaam tha picture ka, entertain karna." Animal also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra in key roles. Animal will be followed by the sequel Animal Park.