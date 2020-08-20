Kunal Kemmu talks about much-awaited sequel of Saif Ali Khan starrer 2013 film 'Go Goa Gone'

Go Goa Gone starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, among others released in 2013 and ever since then has gone on to accumulate a cult following, paving the way for subsequent hits like Golmaal Again and Stree.

It also immediately ignited talks of a sequel, especially given the cliffhanger on which it ended. Kunal Kemmu, who was one of the main actors of the film, spoke about Go Goa Gone 2 in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.

He said, "Go Goa Gone...man...I mean, blessed are those to be in this position like I am to have a film that is still being talked about with so much love and anticipation eight years after it released, and that, too, after being a film, which no one believed in. Three people in a room, Raj, DK (the Directors), and myself kid of thought that was great. So, I don't know, man, honestly. Officially, there's no word on it."

He further added saying, "I've always had conversations with everybody involved and the intent is there, but I don't know...logistical, administrative...whatever those issues are, they need to align. So, officially, I don't know. It's not in my hands, if it was completely in my hands, we would have started making the film the day we finished the first film," said Kunal, visibly excited for the much-awaited sequel for the film.

Well, fingers crossed that Kunal or anyone associated with the film will be able to give us an official word on Go Goa Gone 2.