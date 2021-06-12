Kriti Sanon talks about release date of 'Mimi', shares her experience of working in 'Adipurush', 'Bachchan Pandey'

Kriti Sanon raises anticipation for Mimi, replies to a fan who asked about its release in an AMA session, find out below!

Kriti Sanon is all set for 2021 with a diverse lineup of big-budget films and her fans just cannot wait to watch the actress onscreen as was clear from the actress's 'Ask Me Anything' session held on her social media recently.

Kriti took to her social media stories and did an AMA session with her fans before she called it a night asking them to keep it interesting. During the virtual interaction, a fan asked about when Kriti's upcoming solo lead film, Mimi was going to release.

Kriti's answer only furthered our excitement and anticipation as she said, "I'm not allowed to tell you but.. I know. So basically, it is very very soon, that's all I can say," before she giggled away shyly.

In another question, a fan asked about how she felt shooting in Jaisalmer for the upcoming film, 'Bachchan Pandey' which will see her reunite with Akshay Kumar.

Kriti replied to this with a mesmerising photo of the open blue sky over a fort, filled with swabs of white clouds and wrote, "It was toooo much fun! And i miss this sky!"

In yet another question, a fan asked her to tell us something about Adipurush to which Kriti replied, "One of my most most exciting projects! A totally different experience.. loving every bit of it! @omraut can we pls resume soooonnn."

The actress is all set to resume the shoot of this pan-India project soon paired opposite Prabhas in the role of Sita.

The leading lady of B-town will also be seen in the horror-comedy, 'Bhediya' opposite Varun Dhawan, 'Hum Do Hamaare Do' with Rajkummar Rao, action-flick 'Ganapath' opposite Tiger Shroff and another unannounced project besides 'Mimi', 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Adipurush'.