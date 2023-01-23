Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Teaser of Salman Khan's film to be shown on big screen with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Credit: Salman Khan/Instagram

The teaser of Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be released with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Yes! The trailer will be shown with Pathaan which will also star Deepika Padukone, on the big screen, on January 25.

On Monday, Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared the poster of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and revealed the release date of the teaser. He wrote, “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Teaser ab dekho bade parde par on 25th Jan...” Film analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "SALMAN KHAN: 'KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN' TEASER WITH ‘PATHAAN’... Teaser of #SalmanKhan's #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan with #Pathaan... #Eid 2023 release."

The makers of the film will release the teaser alongside Shahrukh Khan’s Pathaan in theatres all across the country on the 25th of January and will later be available on YouTube and other digital platforms. The makers have planned a unique approach for the unit launch which is "theatres first", the motion units will be first launched on big screens in the theatres followed by digital.

Netizens shared their excitement on social media, one of them wrote, "MEGASTAR COMING WITH THE MOST AWAITED #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Boxoffice Records Be Scared, The Undisputed Emperor's on the Way!!" The second one said, "Mind-blowing Sir." The third one said, "Abhi maza aayega na bhidu."

For the unversed, A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.