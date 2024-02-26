Twitter
Bollywood

Kiran Rao to submit Laapataa Ladies for Oscars? Filmmaker says, 'if our film is…'

Kiran Rao reveals if she 'will consider submitting' Laapataa Ladies for Oscars next year.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 06:55 AM IST

Kiran Rao is awaiting the release of her directorial comeback film Laapataa Ladies. Recently, the filmmaker who was seen at a screening in Delhi, Kiran opened up about the possibility of submitting the film for the Oscars next year.

At a recent screening of the film in Delhi, as quoted by Money Control, Kiran Rao revealed if she will consider submitting Laapataa Ladies to the Oscars next year and said, "Our primary recognition comes from the audience's response at the box office. If the viewers and the nation appreciate our work, that would be the greatest accolade for us."

The filmmaker talked about the decision to choose a fictitious setting for the story in an exclusive conversation with DNA and said, “We just felt that the second you say Bihar, UP, or Maharashtra, it becomes the story of a particular culture or region, which this is not. It’s a more general take on what women go through in life. We didn’t want to make it broader. This also gave us the liberty to create our own rule this happens in our Nirmal Pradesh. Nobody can argue with what happens in our fictitious state. We are not bad-mouthing anyone. It also helps you evade the people who could take offense to just about anything.”

The filmmaker further added that she will see the response the film gets and decide on that basis said, "There is a specific community tasked with assessing and selecting the finest films of the year, and if our film is deemed worthy, we will submit it for the prestigious Oscars. However, for now, we are eagerly anticipating the recognition we are yet to receive on March 1, 2024, hinting at the film's release."

Set in 2001, the film revolves around two young brides who get separated during a train journey and when Kishan, a police officer, begins to probe the missing case. Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions.

Helmed by Kiran Rao, who is making her directorial comeback after 13 years, Laapataa Ladies stars Sparsh Srivastava, Pratibha Ranta, and Nitanshi Goel in the lead roles along with Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam in key roles. After being feted at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, the film is set for a theatrical release in India on March 1.

