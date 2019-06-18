Headlines

King of Hearts: Ranveer Singh consoling a Pakistani fan after India's victory shows sports unite all

We came across a video of Ranveer Singh during World Cup 2019 match between India and Pakistan. In the video, the actor is seen consoling a Pakistani fan after their team lost.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 18, 2019, 03:00 PM IST

Ranveer Singh has been ruling the Internet along with Indian Cricket Team for his stint during World Cup 2019 match held between India and Pakistan in Manchester. He not only interacted with the current and legendary cricketers but also turned commentators during the match. Post India's win, Ranveer made sure to congratulate each and every Indian player and walked around the field wherein he managed to pull the crowd towards him.

There came a moment which has made it to the Internet and has made Ranveer win many hearts. We came across a video of the talented actor hugging and consoling a Pakistani fan who was teared up after their team lost the match. He is seen saying, "There's always a next time, don't be disheartened. Boys have played well and they will be back." The fan was happy with Ranveer's gesture and thanked him with all heart.

That's definitely a heartwarming moment!

Meanwhile, after India's win, Ranveer took to his social media pages and penned a note for skipper Virat Kohli. He wrote, "Ive been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was VIRAT KOHLI. Ive witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class. Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever. He’s well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Leading our country like a true alpha warrior. Yeh naya India hai, aur yeh banda naye India ka Hero hai. We are proud of you, Kaptaan. @virat.kohli"

