Kiara Advani wraps 'Shershaah' schedule with 'rumoured boyfriend' Sidharth Malhotra, check pic

Headlines

Subhash Ghai plans to make Khal Nayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt: 'If Ballu Balram comes on screen...'

Ladakh: Nine Army soldiers lost their lives after vehicle falls into gorge

Did Banita Sandhu just confirm her relationship with AP Dhillon? Actress drops loved up, intimate pictures with singer

Ranbir Kapoor suffers from nasal deviated septum: What is the rare condition that makes him eat too fast

Meet man who works in Rs 1,17,000 crore company, son of India's richest billionaire in food, beverage sector

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Actor Vishal talks about his upcoming film Mark Antony, reveals 'it is connected with time travel'

Did Banita Sandhu just confirm her relationship with AP Dhillon? Actress drops loved up, intimate pictures with singer

Batters with most ODI runs since World Cup 2019

10 morning drinks for weight loss

Jawan: Here's how much SRK, Deepika, Nayanthara charged for movie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Actor Vishal talks about his upcoming film Mark Antony, reveals 'it is connected with time travel'

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

Subhash Ghai plans to make Khal Nayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt: 'If Ballu Balram comes on screen...'

Did Banita Sandhu just confirm her relationship with AP Dhillon? Actress drops loved up, intimate pictures with singer

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was first choice for Deewana, Koyla and Trimurti

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kiara Advani wraps 'Shershaah' schedule with 'rumoured boyfriend' Sidharth Malhotra, check pic

Kiara Advani shares adorable picture with her "rumoured boyfriend" Sidharth Malhotra

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 21, 2019, 07:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kiara Advani wrapped up the shooting schedule of her upcoming film 'Shershaah' on Tuesday. Post-wrap up, the actor posted an adorable picture with her co-star Sidharth Malhotra, giving out major friendship goals. The 26-year-old actor shared the picture with her "rumoured boyfriend" on her Instagram story where both can be seen looking at a photo album while getting engrossed in a conversation. "My rumoured boyfriend but legit friend it's been a pleasure working with you this shed! See you on the next one."

The post seems to have triggered the excitement level of her fans who are excited to watch the duo in the film together. The 'Ek Villain' actor was quick enough to repost the picture on his Instagram story to express his happiness over working with the actor.

"Rumours can be deceiving but the smile on our face says it was a killer sched, on to the next one!" wrote Sidharth Malhotra.

'Shershaah' is a true story of Kargil war hero, Vikram Batra who died during the Kargil War in 1999, as was suggested by the poster of the film. Sidharth and Kiara starrer 'Shershaah' is being helmed by Vishnu Varadhan while Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi are producing the film.

Apart from 'Shershaah', the 'Kalank' actor will be seen in her upcoming flick 'Good News' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will release on December 27.

On the other hand, Sidharth recently wrapped up shooting for 'Jabariya Jodi' where he will share the screen with Parineeti Chopra. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IMD weather update: Rainfall predicted in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Dehradun, Odisha till August 20, check latest forecast

Dulquer Salmaan recalls ‘awkward, bizarre’ interaction with female fan, says ‘she squeezed, I was in pain…’

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in five states including Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand, check latest forecast here

ICAI CA Foundation December 2023 exam rescheduled: Know all important details here

CTET Admit Card 2023 released at ctet.nic.in, check direct link here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE