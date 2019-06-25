Headlines

Kiara Advani returns to the digital space with 'Guilty' backed by Karan Johar; details below

Kiara Advani is all set to play the lead in 'Guilty' produced by Karan Johar and directed by Ruchi Narain. It's set to release digitally later this year.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 25, 2019, 04:07 PM IST

Kiara Advani is currently riding high on the success of her latest outing, Kabir Singh in which she is paired opposite Shahid Kapoor. But much before that, her role in Karan Johar's short film, Lust Stories got her all the deserving attention. She considers him as her mentor and during an interaction with India Today, Kiara stated, "He cast me after Machine. He saw me before anybody else did for which I will always be grateful. I look to him as a mentor. I seek his advice on the littlest of things whether it is film scripts or clothes. He’s so helpful and so approachable. I know he has my best interests at heart. I feel fortunate that I have him as part of my life. There’s so much to learn from him."

Now, KJo has once again cast Kiara in another original film Guilty. The movie is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic, Dharma Productions’ digital content arm, and directed by Ruchi Narain. It will be streamed later this year. Talking about the film, Guilty explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story makes us question who is truly “guilty” in such circumstances.

Karan took to his Instagram page and shared the first look of Kiara. In the photo, the actor is seen in a never-seen-before avatar, donning grey hairstreaks and giving an intense look. KJo wrote a heartfelt note as a caption which read as, "I feel so proud of you @kiaraaliaadvani ! A super journey from lust to intense love to now hipster and forceful !!! Here’s announcing @dharmaticent’s first feature for @netflix_in GUILTY ! Directed by @ruchinarain! Gratitude to NETFLIX for being a rockstar platform and always on fleek with the times! And to the rocking force who bears all my creative tantrums and silently rocks and rules the motions! @apoorva1972 and to the constantly ticking solid mind of @somenmishra who heads our fictional development at @dharmaticent ! Our journey into the digital domain begins! May the force of good content always empower and bless us! And let’s end by saying! @kiaraaliaadvani you go girl!!!!"

Kiara is definitely on a roll!

