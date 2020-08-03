'Khuda Haafiz' title song: Vidyut Jammwal sets out on a mission, but promises to come back

'Khuda Haafiz' title song: Vidyut Jammwal sets out on a mission

Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming movie 'Khuda Haafiz' has been receiving support from fans since a long time now. The movie's title song, named 'Khuda Haafiz', has been unveiled. It shows Vidyut on a mission and promises that he will be back.

Vishal Dadlani has crooned the song 'Khuda Haafiz', which is picturized on martial artist-actor Vidyut. Vidyut seems to be in a Muslim-dominated country in the setup of the song. Veteran actor Annu Kapoor can also be seen in the beginning of the song. Vidyut is also seen with an image of a girl at the end of the song.

Mithoon has composed and arranged the music of 'Khuda Haafiz'. Sayeed Quadri has written the lyrics of the song. 'Hum milenge phir kisi din, tab talak Khuda Haafiz,' is the hookline of the song.

Ahmad A. El Hagger, Los Angeles has worked on the additional vocals of the song. Kaushal Gohil, Ishaan Chhabra and Godswil Mergulhao produced the music of the song.

'Khuda Haafiz' is written and directed by Faruk Kabir. Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak produced movie 'Khuda Haafiz', also featuring Shivaleeka Oberoi, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Pandit, will release on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. It is slated for August 14 release.