KGF, Kantara makers share captivating trailer of Project Tiger, documentary on India’s ‘incredible conservation journey'

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

KGF, Kantara makers share captivating trailer of Project Tiger, documentary on India’s ‘incredible conservation journey'

Hombale Films released the captivating trailer of Project Tiger, a riveting documentary narrating the story of India’s tiger conservation.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 09:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Hombale Films, known for producing blockbuster films like KGF and Kantara, unveils a captiavting trailer of their upcoming documentary on tiger conservation.

Hombale Films along with Nature inFocus has come up with The documentary, titled Roaring Resilience: India’s Tiger Odyssey. This documentary is a labor of love and dedication, featuring breathtaking cinematography and engaging storytelling that highlights the remarkable conservation efforts that have led to the resurgence of these majestic creatures. The film delves into the challenges faced by tiger conservationists and the inspiring stories of success that are bringing these magnificent animals back from the brink of extinction.

"Roaring Resilience" is a testament to the enduring spirit of nature and the incredible resurgence of India's tiger population. As a beacon of hope for wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists, the documentary takes viewers through India's diverse landscapes and showcases the rare and heartwarming resurgence of its tiger population.

After watching the trailer of the documentary, netizens praised the trailer. One of the comments read, “thankyou so much for telling India’s story through India’s lens.” Another wrote, “We need this for better society.” Another comment read, “great initiative by Hombale films.” another wrote, “Dekhkar goosebumps aarahe hai.” 

Hombale Films invites all nature lovers, conservation enthusiasts, and documentary aficionados to the premiere of "Roaring Resilience: India's Tiger Odyssey" on November 4, 2023, at Marakata, Chamara Vajra, Jayamahal, Bangalore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up To 60% off on Top Microwave Brands, Samsung, LG, IFB, And More

Firing by Pakistan along borders in Jammu continued for 7 hours, two injured: BSF

Karan Johar suffered anxiety attack during NMACC launch event, know what it can feel like

Meet Bigg Boss 17 wild card Manasvi Mamgai, beauty queen, daughter of Donald Trump's aide, called 'Indian Ivanka' in US

Rhea Chakraborty opens up about her experience in under trial prison: ‘My life was in worst hell but…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE