KGF, Kantara makers share captivating trailer of Project Tiger, documentary on India’s ‘incredible conservation journey'

Hombale Films, known for producing blockbuster films like KGF and Kantara, unveils a captiavting trailer of their upcoming documentary on tiger conservation.

Hombale Films along with Nature inFocus has come up with The documentary, titled Roaring Resilience: India’s Tiger Odyssey. This documentary is a labor of love and dedication, featuring breathtaking cinematography and engaging storytelling that highlights the remarkable conservation efforts that have led to the resurgence of these majestic creatures. The film delves into the challenges faced by tiger conservationists and the inspiring stories of success that are bringing these magnificent animals back from the brink of extinction.

"Roaring Resilience" is a testament to the enduring spirit of nature and the incredible resurgence of India's tiger population. As a beacon of hope for wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists, the documentary takes viewers through India's diverse landscapes and showcases the rare and heartwarming resurgence of its tiger population.

After watching the trailer of the documentary, netizens praised the trailer. One of the comments read, “thankyou so much for telling India’s story through India’s lens.” Another wrote, “We need this for better society.” Another comment read, “great initiative by Hombale films.” another wrote, “Dekhkar goosebumps aarahe hai.”

Hombale Films invites all nature lovers, conservation enthusiasts, and documentary aficionados to the premiere of "Roaring Resilience: India's Tiger Odyssey" on November 4, 2023, at Marakata, Chamara Vajra, Jayamahal, Bangalore.