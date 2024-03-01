Twitter
Katrina Kaif was supposed to be paired with Ranbir Kapoor in Bachna Ae Haseeno? Here's what actress says

Katrina Kaif revealed she was supposed to be part of Ranbir Kapoor's superhit romantic drama Bachna Ae Haseeno. Read on to know her character, and why she couldn't make it in the final cut.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 06:07 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Katrina Kaif- Ranbir Kapoor in Bachna Ae Haseeno (Images source: Twitter)
Katrina Kaif is a great example of an outsider, who became one of the top stars in Bollywood. In her two-decade-long career, Katrina had a fair share of rejections and replacements. There are movies in which Katrina was replaced. In an interview with Mid Day, Katrina shed light upon the early days of her career and revealed that her character was cut entirely from a Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. 

Katrina Kaif's character was cut from...

Bachna Ae Hasseno. Yes, in the Siddharth Anand 2008 directorial, Ranbir Kapoor was paired opposite three actresses- Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, and Minissha Lamba. Katrina was supposed to play the fourth girl, who was dumped by Ranbir Kapoor, but her character was cut. Speaking about it, Katrina said, "I was the fourth girl, but that character got cut." During the making of Bachcna Ae Hasseno, Ranbir and Deepika were dating, and this film was their second film after Sawaariya and Om Shanti Om. 

Katrina opened up about naysayers

Katrina also shared that in her initial career, naysayer told her that she wouldn't be able to make it to Bollywood. Katrina recalled, "I have so many memories of people telling me to my face that you will not make it, you cannot succeed." In the same conversation, Katrina also said that he wanted to Anushka Sharma's character in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. 

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's crime thriller Merry Christmas. In this film, Katrina was paired opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Before Merry Christmas, Katrina was seen reprising her character Zoya in Salman Khan's action thriller Tiger 3.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

