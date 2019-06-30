Katrina Kaif on exploring new genres in future: I'm dying to do a film like 'Gone Girl' or 'Chaalbaaz'

For her performances in the last two films - Zero and Bharat, Katrina Kaif received a lot of appreciation from the critics and the masses. People have been saying that the actor has finally arrived and want her to see perform more in her upcoming films. It's been more than 15 years Katrina has been a part of the industry and she has worked with both leading actors and filmmakers. Her filmography is enviable and it will be continued too.

During a recent interaction with HT Cafe, Katrina was asked about the genres she would like to explore now. To which the stunning actor replied, "It’s the heart and soul of the makers, and what they’re trying to say with a film. I want to do roles that I’ve not done before. It can be an offbeat film like Gone Girl (2014), or something like Chaalbaaz (1989) — a quirky fun comedy. Or even a film like Tully (2018) starring Charlize Theron as a single mother. It’s about finding material like that. I’m not the first choice when it comes to such films because I tend to do large scale films. But, I’m dying to do a film like that with the right script. You can’t do a film just to be indulgent and have a meaty role when the story isn’t going anywhere. Writing has to be incredible."

When the Zero actor was asked about a belief that she swears by, she replied, "Different thoughts apply at different times. We’ve all heard this saying, ‘Whatever happens, happens for a reason’, so, don’t regret over what has happened. We often spend time thinking we’re not happy with where we are or we wish we were somewhere else. I try that I do not mentally want to be somewhere else, but remain in the present moment."

Katrina's upcoming film is Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi in which she is reuniting with Akshay Kumar after a decade.