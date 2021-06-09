Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are together, CONFIRMS actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true” but quickly added, "Am I going to get in trouble for it?" in an interview.

Rumours mills have been abuzz for a while now over the hush-hush romance between actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. While the couple still has not made it official, Sonam Kapoor's brother and 'Mirziya' actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has confirmed their relationship.

On a chat show with Zoom, when Harsh Varrdhan was asked which relationship from the film industry does he believe to be true or a PR move? He replied, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true" but quickly added, "Am I going to get in trouble for it?"

Earlier this week, Vicky Kaushal was snapped outside Katrina Kaif’s building. Vicky had arrived at Katrina's residence at 3:30 in the afternoon and left from there by 8:30 pm. Katrina's driver was also seen making way for Vicky's car to leave the building compound.

For the unversed, Vicky had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5 and the very next day Katrina had revealed that she was also diagnosed as positive. Vicky and Katrina recovered on April 16 and April 17 simultaneously.

During the promotion of Katrina's upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi' with Akshay, producer Karan Johar had teased the actor by saying, "Inke Ghar Pe Sab Kaushal Mangal Hain", hinting at her rumoured affair with Vicky Kaushal.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has films like 'The Immortal Ashwathama', 'Sardar Udham Singh' and a biopic on Sam Manekshaw in the pipeline.

