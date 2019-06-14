Karisma Kapoor with her kids Samaira and Kiaan join Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan on their European vacation

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with their son Taimur Ali Khan are enjoying their time while vacationing in Europe. Now they are joined by Kareena's sister and actor Karisma Kapoor along with her kids - daughter Samaira Kapur and son Kiaan Raj Kapur. The whole family have reunited in Europe and they know how to spend their quality time with each other. Moreover, Karisma, who is an active member of Instagram has shared a few snaps too.

A while back, she shared an adorable photo posing with Kareena, Taimur, Samaira and Kiaan. In the photo, sisters duo and their kids are all smiles while posing for the click which is mostly clicked by Saif Ali Khan. This is definitely a picture perfect moment and a treat to one's eyes. Karisma posted the photo with a caption stating, "#love"

KK also shared a photo of Kiaan and Taimur while walking together on her Instagram story. She wrote, "brothers... my loves".

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma is all set to make her digital debut with Mentalhood on Ekta Kapoor's streaming channel. She introduced her character by writing, "Being a mom is a full-time job that you cannot clock out of. But it's my favourite thing in the entire world! Every day is a new lesson, a new challenge. And we're always learning and working at it. So more power to all moms out there! Come accompany me on this mental ride."

Whereas Kareena will next be seen in Good News which is releasing in December this year.