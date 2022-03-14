Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit bump into each other, fans call it a ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ moment

With her latest Instagram post, Karisma Kapoor took her fans on a nostalgic journey. The actor shared a snapshot with fans in which she cheerfully posed alongside Madhuri Dixit. The two performers, who dominated television in the 1990s, were spotted sharing a warm hug.

Karisma Kapoor took her fans on a nostalgic trip with her latest Instagram post. The actor treated fans to a photo in which she happily posed for a picture with Madhuri Dixit. The two actors, who ruled the screens in 90s, were seen sharing a warm hug.

Karisma shared the photo with a caption that read, “Look who I bumped into at the studio. My all time favourite MDji.”

Fans were reminded of their film ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ as soon as the actor shared the photo. Madhuri portrayed Pooja and Karisma played Nisha in the film, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Their dance battle, 'The Dance of Envy,' is still remembered as a classic on-screen dance contest.

“Arey re arey ye kya hua .. Moment,” a fan wrote in the comments section.

Karisma will appear in a special edition of Sony TV's ‘India's Got Talent’ dedicated to Holi. She will be reunited with her favourite on-screen co-star Govinda in the show. With their dancing and tales, the two will transport spectators to the 1990s. Madhuri, on the other hand, is enjoying the popularity of her most recent Netflix series, ‘The Fame Game,’. Dharma Productions, owned by Karan Johar, produced the series. Madhuri plays a Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand who gets kidnapped and her family's secrets are revealed to the world as her frantic search goes on in the show through its eight episodes.

Fans appeared to be ecstatic about Madhuri Dixit's OTT debut and come back to the cinema after over three years, based on their tweets. The other members of the cast, including Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul, were also praised by the Twitterati.

The official synopsis of the show reads, "Bollywood icon Anamika Anand has it all but is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted facade? In a world of glitz, glamour, and fame - the lines of what is real and what is not can often be blurred. "