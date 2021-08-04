Kareena Kapoor Khan shares unseen video from pregnancy days, devours large pizza by herself - Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan became parents for the second time in February this year. The couple was blessed with a baby boy who they later named Jeh. Bebo loves and work and it is evident from the fact that she worked diligently through and right after both her pregnancies.

On Wednesday (August 4), Kareena posted an adorable video on her Instagram and shared with her fans that during her pregnancy she would ‘demolish one pizza after another’ which shocked her friends. In the video, Kareena is dressed in an off white shirt and beige pants as she sit on her sofa and devours the pizza.

The actress has her hair tied in a high bun and has a glow on her face. Kareena takes a slice of pizza and then adds another slice of inverted pizza on it and eats the Italian delicacy like a sandwich. The actor’s video definitely left her fans drooling.

While sharing the video, Kareena wrote, "Here's an interesting thing you guys ‘knead’ to know about me When I was pregnant... I was a pizza-guzzling girl who would demolish one pizza after another and my friends would just watch in disbelief I've captured this and more of my pregnancy journey in my book. The pre-order link is in my bio P.S. I still am a HUGE pizza aficionadough #AsYouCanSee.”

Reacting to the video, Kareena’s fans showered her with love and praises. “Jo kareena kapoor se Jale wo Zara side se chale,” wrote one user while another commented, “Wowww sis.” A third user wrote, “My favourite,” while a fourth one commented, “You are so amazing bebo."

Bebo, who donned the hat of an author for the first time, will soon release her debut book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’ where she has written in detail the experiences and things she had learnt during both her pregnancies. Ahead of the release, the actress has been sharing interfering anecdotes about her pregnancy days.

A few days ago, Kareena shared a video where she can be seen lying and relaxing on her sofa while watching the Emmy-Award winning show ‘Schitt’s Creek’ on her tablet and revealed that it was her favourite series during pregnancy.

‘Mom TV time’ is a thing... and I made the best of it when I was expecting #HappyCamper Never have I appreciated TLC, feet rubs, and #SchittsCreek more than during my pregnancy. Moments like these are a wonderful part of my maternal journey, which is captured in my pregnancy book… the pre-order link is in my bio,” she wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ and Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’.