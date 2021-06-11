‘Waiting for the weekend’ says Kareena Kapoor Khan as she shares yet another flawless selfie

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official Instagram page to share her new stunning selfie on Friday evening in her stories. She has an enormous fan following and often shares pictures.

In the Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor is wearing a white shirt with 'Fragile' written on it with no make-up. She captioned her photo, "#FragileFriday waiting for the weekend," with her smooth and wavy hair falling to one side of her face.

She recently posted a collection of photos of her son Taimur from the beach on the occasion of ‘World Environment Day’. "Protect Heal Love #WorldEnvironmentDay," she wrote with the photo.

The actor recently made headlines as there were rounds on social media that she had increased her fee from Rs 6-8 crores to a whopping Rs 12 crores for a period drama in which she will essay the role of Sita.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ opposite Aamir Khan. The film is an official remake of the Hollywood movie, ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s, ‘Takht’. The magnum opus also features Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.