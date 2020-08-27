Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora: Bollywood's stylish girl squad is back

Bollywood’s famous girl squad — Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are back after months in self-isolation, flaunting their stylish selves in a latest photo shared by Kareena on her Instagram account.

The picture captures the girl group posing for the camera as they strike different poses together while maintaining social distancing. However, ‘missing in action’ is actor Karisma Kapoor.

The three divas stepped out in stylish outfits and were joined by friends Natasha Poonawala and Mallika Bhat for an outing together.

Kareena took to her Instagram account and wrote, “When worst comes to worst, squad comes first. PS: @therealkarismakapoor missing in action”.

The photograph immediately went viral on social media and garnered thousands of likes. Instagram,celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 1 lak netizens liked the post within 25 minutes of being posted.

While Kareena, who recently announced her second pregnancy with husband Saif Ali Khan via a press release in the media, stepped out in an off-duty Rajdeep Ranawat separates, she completed her overall easy-breezy look with a statement neck piece and tan footwear. Malaika on the other hand, was spotted in a Gucci star print culottes paired with white top and sneakers.

Natasha was seen sporting a Dior t-shirt teamed with green trench and denims, while Amrita kept it casual in a black off-shoulder dress.

The glamorous four — Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita — have often been seen stepping out together for luncheons and casual outings, giving major squad goals. In fact, their photos have created quite a buzz on social media everytime the squad came together.

Meanwhile Kareena, who has resumed shooting, will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Lal Singh Chaddha.

Lately, the Good Newzz actor has been updating fans on her activities by sharing pictures and videos on social media. Earlier, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of her 'warriors' as she got ready for a photo shoot with her team as she got back to the new normal.