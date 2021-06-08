Kareena Kapoor Khan adds 'trekking' to her fitness regime, shares no-makeup selfie

Kareena Kapoor Khan is leaving no stone unturned in shedding the extra kilos she gained during her second pregnancy. The actor resumed her workout sessions and has been sharing her progress on her Instagram page. Now, apart from Pilates and Yoga, Kareena has opted for another way of fitness regime. Yes, we are talking about trekking! The 'Good Newwz' actor took to her Instagram story and shared her latest selfie.

In the photo, Kareena is seen wearing a blue sheer athleisure set while sporting a no-makeup look. She completed her look by tying her hair in a neat bun. While captioning her photo, Bebo wrote, "Beautiful trek done."

It's been more than a year since Kareena became a part of the Instagram world. While talking about it, the actor had earlier told Vogue India, "I have tried to keep the page and my Instagram feed as normal as possible. It has been quite a change, now that Saif [Ali Khan] makes it to my Instagram page. People get to see a lot to see in my life. I didn’t realise the reach of digital media. I now realise how important it is to stay in touch with your fans and the people who love you."

Bebo further said, "I am as normal as everyone, hanging out in my kaftan, playing with Taimur or eating a piece of chocolate cake. There isn’t going to be just makeup pictures. I want to keep the page as real as possible so people can connect to me on that level."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan.