Karan Johar: 'Takht' is my return to making a strong, emotional and dynamic family film

During an interaction with a daily, Karan Johar spoke at length about his upcoming direction, 'Takht', which is set against the backdrop of Mughal Era.

Although Karan Johar started off as an actor and an assistant director, people who knew him well weren't surprised when he became a director with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. Last year, he completed two decades as a director in Bollywood and until now, he has helmed eight films (two including anthology - Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories). Now, in 2020, we will be witnessing KJo venturing into a new genre that is a period drama with Takht.

During an interaction with Hindustan Times, he spoke about his upcoming direction stating, "It’s a period saga and a spectacle, and will have all the trappings of the genre. But at heart, it’s a family film which strongly revolves around the emotions of one family." Karan went on to say, "Actually, it is. It’s my return to making a strong, emotional and dynamic family film."

Last year, during an interaction with Film Companion, Karan had called Takht as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham of Mughal era. He said, "It’s like the K3G of the Mughal era. But it’s more extreme, there is more betrayal. It has the tropes of court politics. It’s so rich in texture."

Takht has an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. When asked about this stellar cast, KJo had said, "It’s an unusual mix of talent. They are actors who have walked the parallel path, we have the superstar dynamic with Kareena, there’s Anil Kapoor who I have never directed before – but each actor fits the part to the tee. It’s not that I have gone to them because I have access. It’s a strange dichotomy. Each one has never played a part like this and yet each one fit it perfectly."