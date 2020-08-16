Karan Johar shares first Instagram post since Sushant Singh Rajput's death

After two months of silence, Karan Johar has shared his first Instagram post. The filmmaker was constantly in scrutiny since actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death on June 14, 2020. Soon, Karan Johar had stopped his comments section, unfollowed various people and maintained silence.

Karan has now come back on Instagram after two months' silence. He shared an image of the Indian national flag and wrote, "To our great nation....a treasure trove of culture, heritage and history.... #happyindependenceday ... JAI HIND." However, Karan Johar blocked the comments section on the post, just like he has done on Twitter.

Here's the post:

Karan Johar came under scrutiny after actor Kangana Ranaut claimed that the filmmaker is among those who run a movie mafia in Bollywood. She questioned why did 'Drive', featuring Sushant and Jacqueline Fernandez, not get a theatrical release and was delayed for three long years.

After Kangana's accusations, netizens dug out old quotes, where a few celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana had stated that Dharma Productions only hires 'popular faces'. Many Twitter users demanded that Karan Johar should be interrogated in Sushant's death case. The Mumbai Police as well as Bihar Police did not find a need to interrogate the filmmaker so far. Other producers like Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were questioned in the matter.

Karan Johar's last Instagram post before the Independence Day image, was for Sushant. After hearing the news of his demise, Karan had shared, "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ...."