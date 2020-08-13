'Karan Johar promised to represent authenticity': IAF pens letter to Censor Board calling 'Gunjan Saxena' misleading

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has penned a letter to the censor board after 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' featuring Janhvi Kapoor in the led role, has released on Netflix. In the letter, they have stated that while Karan Johar promised authenticity, the film has not presented all facts and is misleading.

Produced by Karan Johar, 'Gunjan Saxena' shows IAF in a negative light, read the letter. It also stated that the film displays inappropriate work culture especially against women in IAF, which is misleading. Calling the summary of scenes and dialogues in the script objectionable, IAF stated that they approached the production house (Dharma Productions, headed by Karan Johar), but they did not delete the scenes.

Here is the letter:

As per initial understanding, M/s Dharma Productions had agreed to represent Indian Air Force (IAF) with authenticity and make all efforts to ensure that the film helps to inspire the next generation of IAF Officers. The trailer of the movie has been released recently on the OTT platform.

Certain scenes and dialogues in the movie and its trailer, which was forwarded to this Office for viewing, have been found to portray the IAF in an undue negative light. In the aim to glorify the screen character of Ex-Fit Lt Gunjan Saxena, M/s Dharma Productions presented some situations that are misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture especially against women in the IAF.

IAF as a service has always ensured that the organisation is gender neutral and has always provided an equal opportunity to both male and women personnel. The summary of the scenes/ dialogues of the script, which are considered objectionable due to the presentation of incorrect gender bias, is annexed.

It is pertinent to highlight that the Production House was informed about the objectionable portion of the movie and was advised to delete/modify the same. However, the Production house has not deleted the scenes but had proposed a Media plan in the run up to the release and inserting a disclaimer in the Movie. This HQ considers that anmere Media plan and Disclaimer would not be adequate to prevent the presentation of incorrect facts about the IAF.

Major Gaurav Arya also took to Twitter to highlight the same. His tweet read, "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on @netflix has some extremely negative portrayal of @IAF_MCC. It is also filled with lies. Women officers are treated with utmost respect in IAF. Please don’t malign the Armed Forces just because you want to sell your film."

Here's the tweet:

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on @netflix has some extremely negative portrayal of @IAF_MCC. It is also filled with lies. Women officers are treated with utmost respect in IAF. Please don’t malign the Armed Forces just because you want to sell your film. — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) August 12, 2020

Questioning the agenda, he also added, "People are fast losing trust in Bollywood. This movie lies and deliberately tries to malign @IAF_MCC. What could be the agenda?"

Directed by Sharan Saxena, 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' features Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza Mishra in pivotal roles. Produced by Dharma Productions along with Zee Studios, the movie released on August 12, 2020 on Netflix.