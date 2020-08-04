Karan Johar breaks social media silence, comments on THIS actor's Instagram live

Karan Johar's last Instagram post was shared on June 14, 2020.

After paying condolence to Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan Johar has been away from social media pages. He is being constantly trolled by people and also a 'few' celebs in the name of Sushant's death. The filmmaker is not even promoting his upcoming production, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which is slated to stream in a few days. However, we came across a comment of KJo from an Instagram live session conducted by Ranveer Singh a few days back.

On August 1, 2020, Ranveer celebrated football team Arsenal winning the FA cup and took to his Instagram live to celebrate it with his fans. His live session was flooded with many comments and Karan was one of them. He left joy laughing smileys on his post and that's it!

Earlier there were reports making the rounds that Karan is pursuing legal action to be taken against the trolls. One of his close aides said, "Karan is actively pursuing legal action. A team of lawyers, as well as online tech experts, have come together to see this through. The tech people in the team are tracking the social media handles that are trying to intimidate him through violence. They want to unearth these accounts, fake and real and submit the evidence to the relevant authorities. The comments got out of hand when people started to threaten physical harm and abuse to his children and gave rape threats against his mother."

Among many, Kangana Ranaut is one of the celebs who is openly accusing Karan and tagging him as 'Bollywood mafia'.