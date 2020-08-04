Kangana Ranaut slams Kareena Kapoor Khan for nepotism comment, warns 'dumb nepo kids'

The untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput started an uproar on social media against nepotism. After slamming stars like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut has now slammed Kareena Kapoor Khan for her point of view on the nepotism debate.

In a recent interview, Kareena had shared her view about the same and said that she could not have survived in the film industry for more than two decades based on nepotism alone.

Quoting her, Kangana's team wrote on Twitter, "Yes Kareena ji, audience has made you all rich and famous but they didn’t know after getting undeserving success you all will turn Bollywood in to Bullywood, please explain 1) Why your best friend asked Kangana to leave the industry? 2) Why Sushant was banned from big production houses? 3) Why they called Kangana a witch and Sushant a rapist ? 4) Why your ecosystem call Kangana and Sushant Bipolar? 5) Why your fellow nepo kid after promising marriage filed criminal cases on her ? 6) Why Kangana and Sushant isolated in the industry never called for any parties? No one wishes them on their film releases birthdays or successes?"

Kangana's team also issued a warning for "nepo kids" saying, "Warning to all dumb nepo kids, don’t try and derail the topic, we don’t have any problem with your privileges, our problem is the way you treat us, Sushant has been murdered by your bullying and ganging up, he complained about film industry suffocating him and wanted to quit he also cried that you all called him a rapist and never gave him credit for his work, lets talk about these things how many films or dresses you have is not the topic of discussion right now, address these issues please."