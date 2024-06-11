Twitter
Kangana Ranaut says we need to normalise obsessive work culture: 'Stop waiting for weekends'

Kangana Ranaut says we need to accept obsessive work culture as India is not a developed country.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 12:58 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday, took to Instagram stories and wrote that an 'obsessive work culture' should be normalised, emphasizing that people can't afford to be bored and lazy, as India is still a developing country.

She shared the video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video in which can be heard saying, "We are not those people for whom office starts at this time and ends at this time. We are not those people, we are not bound by time, we have no limits to our thinking, and we have no criteria for our efforts," at the PMO in Delhi.

Sharing the clip, Kangana wrote, "we need to normalise obsessive work culture and stop with the waiting for weekends and crib about Mondays memes. That's all Western brainwashing... we are not a developed nation yet... we can't afford to be bored and lazy at all."

Recently, Kangana Ranaut made headlines after she was slapped by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur at the Chandigarh airport while she was on her way to the Parliament in Delhi. The CISF who had slapped the actress has been suspended and an FIR lodged against her. After slapping the Panga actress, Kaur was seen saying in a video, "Kangana had given a statement that women farmers were sitting at the farmers' protest for ₹100 each. My mother was also sitting there when she gave this statement. I could not tolerate the insult of my mother."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday reacted to the slapping incident and said, "Look, that was anger. She (Kangana) had earlier spoken like this. Somewhere, there was anger in the heart of that woman (CISF constable). It (incident) should not have happened like this," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

