'Kabir Singh' song 'Kaise Hua': Shahid Kapoor is totally smitten by Kiara Advani in this love ballad

The music album of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is filled with love songs and they are truly soothing to one's years. From 'Bekhayali', 'Mere Sohneya' to 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Laga', all the songs have become chartbusters and fans can't stop talking enough about it on social media pages. Going by trailer and short promos of Kabir Singh, it's can be assured that this movie will be treating fans with love ballads.

Today, a new song from the film has been released and it's titled 'Kaise Hua'. In the song video, we can see how Shahid's character Kabir Singh is totally smitten by Preeti played by Kiara. Shahid plays the role of a medical student who is in his final year and he falls for Kiara, who just joined the college in the first year. Being a top student, Shahid wants Kiara also to excel in studies, thus teaching her privately the subjects. Though Kiara's character is intimidated by him, she is fully attracted to him and can't stay away from Shahid. In the song, we can also see that Shahid cannot control his feelings for her and ends up giving her a peck on the cheek.

Check out the video below:

'Kaise Hua' is crooned and composed by Vishal Mishra, while the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Talking about the film, Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and it's the remake of his directorial Arjun Reddy. The much-awaited film is slated to release on June 21, 2019.