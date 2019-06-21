'Kabir Singh' early Box Office Report: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer gets brilliant opening

Kabir Singh, which happens to be the official remake of Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey starrer Arjun Reddy, released in theatres on Friday, June 21, 2019. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, the movie has opened to great reviews and even better screens.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, while talking about the screen count, tweeted, "#KabirSingh screen count... India: 3123 Overseas: 493 Worldwide total: 3616 screens Starts with a bang... Not just urban centres, even mass-dominated areas witness excellent occupancy in morning/pre-noon shows... Big *Day 1* biz on the cards. India biz."

See his tweet here:

Kabir Singh is the second highest opening in terms of occupancy, reports Box Office India. The first, of course, remains Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover starrer Bharat. Apart from that, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film received an excellent opening of 50% in the morning shows, which is expected to increase as the day passes by.

While the movie is collecting well in metros, cities like Surat, Indore, Bhopal, Jaipur, Ajmer and Latur have shown more than promising numbers and could give Shahid Kapoor his first-ever bumper opening post Shaandaar. The movie is performing exceedingly well considering it is not a holiday opening, nor are the ticket prices hiked due to non-holiday opening. In fact if there is any lacking, the same is expected to be compensated over the weekend.

Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer released at a time when Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover starrer Bharat is still running in theatres. The movie, after collecting Rs. 200 crore has gone the downward spiral, making way for Kabir Singh. Meanwhile, both the movie face lesser competition from the other movies - Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson's Men In Black: International and Taapsee Pannu's Game Over.