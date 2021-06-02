Juhi Chawla's 5G virtual hearing gets interrupted by an unidentified man singing actor's songs

Juhi Chawla, an actor turned environmentalist had approached the Delhi High Court on Monday against the rollout of 5G wireless networks in the country, raising issues related to the radiation impact on the citizens and animals that can cause serious and permanently irreversible damage on humans and the ecosystem.

The virtual hearing of the case took place today. However, the hearing was disrupted by a man who started singing songs from Juhi Chawla's films. He first sang 'Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se' from Juhi's 1993 film, 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke'. He left the hearing and rejoined later, and this time, he started singing 'Lal Lal Honthon Pe' from Juhi's 1995 film, ‘Naajayaz’.

As the singer was unidentified, Justice JR Midha said, "Please mute", while advocate Deepak Khosla, appearing for Juhi Chawla, said, "I hope this is not being dropped by some respondent."

As the court proceeded its hearing, someone again interrupted by singing another Bollywood song. The court was agitated and asked that the person should be identified and a contempt notice should be issued against him.

The actor had posted about the virtual hearing online She had written, "Hum...tum aur 5G! If you do think this concerns you in any way, feel free to join our first virtual hearing conducted at Delhi High Court, to be held on 2nd June, 10.45 AM onwards Link in my bio."

The IT Department of the Delhi High Court has been asked to identify the person and convey it to Delhi Police for necessary action.

On the case front, arguments were made by lawyers stating that the matter is not urgent enough for a hearing. Advocate Amit Mahajan said that the petition has not been sought for urgent hearing, the petitioner's only argument is that it is a formality.

On behalf of the Central Government, SG Tushar Mehta said that the petition is not maintainable, there is no reason to act on it.

Whereas Advocate Kapil Sibal said that 5G is a matter of government policy if there is a violation of Article 14 or other provisions of the Constitution, then the policy of the government can be cancelled and this can be done through a writ petition as well.

As of now, the Delhi High Court has reserved its judgment on the actor’s petition against the installation of 5G towers and has asked Juhi Chawla to give a short note on the plea against 5G.