John Abraham opens up on Akshay Kumar's comment about 'two-hero films', says 'he is right...'

John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor spoke about the lack of multi-starrers films in Bollywood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 04:02 PM IST

John Abraham-Akshay Kumar

Recently on Koffee With Karan 7, Akshay Kumar pointed out that 'it's very difficult to bring two heroes together' for a film. Kumar's comment has showcased the problematic situation in Bollywood. Akshay's Garam Masala co-star John Abraham was asked for his take on Akshay's opinion. He agreed with Kumar but highlighted a different side of it too.

While promoting his upcoming action-thriller Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria, John stated, "I have loved my association with Arjun, with Varun (Dhawan in Dishoom), with Abhishek (Bachchan in Dhoom). With Akshay I have done 3 films, I love him to death. And I think he’s probably right to an extent." Abraham continued, "But I think there are places where you can work with two, three actors, maybe you can’t make an Oceans 11, you can make an Oceans 3 or Oceans 4, you know what I’m saying? So I think the new generation, the younger lot is more willing, I’m assuming. So I don’t see that as an issue."

Arjun also agreed with John and added that he has also been a part of multi-starrers. "I’ve done, Gunday, Bhoot Police, I’ve always believed in ensemble casts, I think they are great fun because I’ve grown up watching Subhash Ghai’s cinema. I’ve seen Anil (Kapoor) chachu do two-hero films, John is talking about the ones he has done. Perhaps Akshay sir’s point is that it has become tougher to convince people about the value that they bring, and what they’re getting on screen because there’s a lot of trusts involved. More than insecurity, you also need to trust the people you’re working with." 

Kapoor further added we need to come together to achieve high targets and match up to the level of the biggest entertainers of the globe. "The film industry does need more ensemble films, not just two-hero or two-heroine films. What needs to be celebrated is actors feeling happy being on set to make bigger and better films. It safeguards the producers' interests, the director is able to make a film the way it’s supposed to." Kapoor concluded by saying, "I understand Akshay sir’s point to some degree, but I believe it is changing. And it has to change for us to be able to actually deliver those numbers and that volume of business." Ek Villain Returns will hit cinemas on July 29.

